Zvishavane — FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is worried by the way his team keeps dropping points at home after midfielder Gerald Takwara missed a sitter in this goalless draw at Mandava yesterday.

It was a third draw on the trot for the Zvishavane miners and their coach, who guided the Zimbabwe Warriors to a 3-0 win in an AFCON qualifier on Sunday, is getting impatient.

"It's getting worrisome, I can't keep dropping points at home. If it was away, it would have been better. "I think it's two points lost. We could have done better with the last-minute opportunity, but we simply need to keep on working hard," he said.

The hosts were twice denied a goal by agile Harare City goalkeeper, Maxwell Nyamupangedengu as he decisively dealt with close attempts by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Talent Chawapiwa.

But the best chance fell to Takwara who found himself unmarked in front of goal, deep into stoppage time, but somehow blasted his effort over the bar. "We still have a game in hand and we are behind by a few points. If the log leaders were on 40 points, we would be worried," said Mapeza.

Harare City coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube was happy with a point picked on the road. "As much as we wanted three points, we missed some chances, but we are happy because a point away is like a win," he said. "So far, there are a lot of positives. This is a process and we will reinforce our strikeforce. Overall, everyone acquitted himself very well," said Ncube.

The exciting Tatenda Tumba made some good runs, but twice forward William Manondo failed to convert from close range.

Teams:

FC Platinum: P. Mhari, R. Muduviwa, E. Moyo, I. Nekati, G. Takwara, N. Masuku, B. Amidu (W. Mhango 77th min), R. Chinyengetere, T. Chawapiwa (I. Wadi 84th min), H. Bakacheza (C. Sibanda 30th min)

Harare City: M. Nyamupangedengu, H. Chapusha, R. Uchena, J. Tigere, P. Mpelele, F. Madhananga, T. Samanja, M. Vengesai (T. Chimwemwe 69th min), T. Tumba (G. Kufandada 76th min) W. Manondo

Results

FC Platinum (0)0

Harare City (0) 0