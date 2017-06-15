Rwanda: NFF Organises Genocide Memorial Tourney for Children

Ndayisaba Fabrice Foundation (NFF), a local non-profit organization composing of over 200 youth football players, organised a memorial football tournament aimed to honor the children that were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Speaking at the function Ndayisaba said: "Games has a big significance on the changing people's minds that organizing football matches like what our organization is doing are more appropriate in bringing about reconciliation than conducting hundred speeches."

On Sunday, a NFF delegation of over 70 people, including students from 14 schools, parents, local sports Icons and 2017 Miss Rwanda, Elsa Iradukunda, honored the child victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in an occasion held at IPRC-Kigali grounds in Kicukiro district.

APR FC and Amavubi midfielder Yannick Mukunzi, who spoke on behalf of the national league players present at the function, noted that, "Remembrance through sports has a lot to do with overcoming the legacy of ethnic-based divisions that resulted in the Genocide."

NFF Coordinator, Denis Butera said that, "Sports activities brings social cohesion, reconciliation, unity and trust as way to achieve sustainable development. Sport activities have the ability to act as a unifying factor between players and fans."

Butera revealed that they increased the number of schools taking part in the tournament from eight last year to 20 this year. Kagarama SS beat Ndayisaba Fabrice Foundation team 2-0 in the final.

The Kicukiro-based organization integrates children, mostly the vulnerable from in and around Kicukiro by involving them in football to keep them off the street.