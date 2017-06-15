15 June 2017

Zimbabwe: False Start to Midzi Death Inquest

By Tendai Rupapa

The Harare Magistrates' Courts has opened an inquest into the death of former Zanu-pf Harare provincial chairman and Cabinet Minister Cde Amos Midzi, who was found dead in his car at Munandi Farm in Beatrice in 2015.

The inquest was supposed to commence today before magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza, but was put on hold after prosecutor, Ms Linda Gadzikwa, notified the court that the State needed to inform his relatives first. A new date for the inquest will be set once the relatives are made aware of the development.

According to the court record, Cde Midzi left his Mt Pleasant residence on June 8, 2015. He ended up at his farm in Beatrice where he attended to tobacco bales that were to be transported to Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare before driving off presumably to his residence around 11pm and that was the last time he was seen alive.

He was found dead on June 9 in his vehicle, a Ford Everest registration number ACY 3329. The doors of the car were locked and a one-litre plastic container of a poisonous insecticide, two white tablets and an empty packet of sleeping tablets were found in the vehicle. A tumbler with a mixture of all the drugs was also recovered from the car. According to police investigations, his body was inspected and no injuries were found.

