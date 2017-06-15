15 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Musician Calls for Culture Preservation

Masvingo-based musician Wayne Jachi believes his debut album "Pamusasa" that will be launched in the capital this month will take him to another level.

The album has 10 tracks that include a song recorded by renowned producer Maselo. He said while there are several efforts by the Government and its arms to uphold cultural values musicians have a role to play.

Jachi's songs fuse mbira, drums, marimba and guitars. His messages are targeting the youth whom he said should know our culture and desist from things like drug abuse. "Things like drug abuse are affecting our youths and in my songs I have tried to tell them to do away with such. "A society with determined youths has a better future. As musicians we have a big role to play in encouraging good works for the youths," he said.

Some of the songs include "Pamusasa", "Kumusha Ndinouya", "Pungwe", "Wakanaka" and "Tabatanidzwa" among others. "We are having final touches for the launch. I want to do the best for my fans so we are trying to have the best launch ever," he said.

Jachie has two live bands, one performing in Zimbabwe and the other one in South Africa. Establishing the two outfits was not an easy thing for the musician who blamed his poor financial backup. "After penning the songs I could not take them anywhere because I had limited resources. "I am happy that I managed to record and the album is ready for the market," he said.

He is happy with response and has already embarked on live performances. Recently he was nominated for an award at Masvingo Music Awards.

"I got four nominations at the awards and that is a positive development for me as an artiste," he said.

