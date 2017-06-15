Sudan: Finance Minister Praises to Support AAAID Activities

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi met with the Head of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) Mohamed Bin Obaid Al Mazrowei at his office in the Ministry's buildings Wednesday within AAAID efforts to promote Arab food security.

The AAAID chairman briefed the Minister on the AAAID vision, mission, objectives and investments, reviewing its investments and companies which are distributed in the Arab countries, explaining the sectors in which the AAAID has been operating including the industrial sector as well as the agricultural and animal production alongside the services sector.

Al-Mazrowei also acquainted the Minister with the AAAID efforts to achieve food security, referring to the 3rd Arab Conference for Agricultural Investment, which it organized recently in the Sudan under the honor of President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir. He also briefed him on the conditions of the AAAID investments in sugar and oil and the difficulties facing the sectors, praising the support and concern of the Government of the Sudan with its various activities in the Republic of Sudan.

For his part, the minister praised the efforts exerted by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development to increase investment in Sudan to back the Sudan economy, explaining that the AAAID can play major role in the field of food security for its position and experience in this domain by exploiting the expertise and capabilities in Sudan, pointing to the importance of establishing a fund to serve development in Sudan in cooperation with the Arab funds to support small farmers in the Arab world, stressing the importance of raising production and productivity for the Arab citizen.

The Minister pledged to provide all possible assistance to the Arab authority and its companies in the headquarters country to carry out its activities aiming at enhancing Arab food security and achievement of the initiative of the President of the Republic through the optimal use of agricultural resources in Sudan.