Sudan: Minister of Agric to Provide Inputs to Agricultural Season in North Kordofan

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry DR. Abdullatif Al-Ajeimi has stressed his ministry's commitment to provide all inputs to the agricultural season in North Kordofan State, pointing to the importance of introducing crop varieties structure, particularly maize in agricultural projects in the state.

During his meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Resources and Rural Development in North Kordofan State Engineer Al-Nour Awad Al-Karim called for close coordination relations between all relevant parties to ensure the success of the agricultural season, stressing that the introduction of the crop varieties structure in the state is the right trend as well as the need to introduce the integrated solutions and technological packages.

Engineer Awad Al-Karim said, in a statement to SUNA, that he briefed the minister on the preparations and plan of the state for the new agricultural season and the completion of the previous plan, explaining that the meeting came within the framework of deliberation to secure production inputs for the agricultural season.

Engineer Awad Al-Karim said that the meeting underscored necessity of meeting the actual needs of the agricultural inputs before rainfall, asserting the importance of changing the agricultural work patterns through the introduction of modern technologies and enforcement of successful models in the agricultural field.