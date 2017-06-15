14 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investment Minister Reviews Means of Boosting Economic Cooperation With UAE

By Kuna

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Mubarak Al-Fadil discussed Wednesday, at his office with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Al-Junaibi, ways to enhance and develop the economic cooperation relations between the two countries, particularly augmentation of the flow of UAE investments to the country.

The meeting stressed the importance of investment in the mobility of economic resources and its role in the issue of food security as well as the need to redirect resources, especially in the field of agricultural production towards the issues of food security and fill the consumption gaps.

The meeting touched on the growing volume of UAE investments in Sudan in various investment sectors and their contribution to production increase.

The UAE ambassador affirmed the depth of the relations of joint cooperation between the two countries and the role of investment in their development to serve mutual interests.

For his part, the Minister of Investment expressed the ministry's keenness to attract more UAE investments for its role in introducing modern technologies and development of production systems, stressing the continuity of the ministry's efforts in creating and investment environment helps deepen the role of investment in the national economy. He praised the continuous communication and coordination between the ministry and UAE embassy in the investment issues and the removal of the obstacles facing the UAE investments in Sudan.

