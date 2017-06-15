Sudan: Acting Foreign Minister Receives Ambassador of Morocco

Khartoum — The acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and acting Foreign Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, Wednesday received in his office the Ambassador of Morocco to Khartoum, Mohamed Ma-al-Ainain, and affirmed the importance of strengthening further the relations between the two countries.

The minister has appreciated the role being assumed by the joint Sudanese - Moroccan in cementing the historic bilateral relations in all fields.

He referred to the decision issues last week by the Council of Ministers on promotion of the joint ministerial committee into a higher one to be co-chaired by the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister and the Moroccan Prime Minister.

The Moroccan Ambassador has expressed his pleasure over progress of the relations and cooperation between Sudan and Morocco, referring to the arrangements for a visit of 100 Moroccan businessmen to Sudan in next July to participate in meetings of the Joint Sudanese - Moroccan Businessmen Council which will discuss a number of joint investment projects in important fields.

Meanwhile, the two sides got satisfied on the preparations being made through the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for the coming visit of the President of the Republic to Morocco and a visit of the Morocco Monarch to Sudan in the coming period.