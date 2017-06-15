14 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Next Period Will Witness More Cooperation With the Industrial Sector - Minister

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry Dr. Musa Mohamed Karama underlined that the coming period will witness more coordination and cooperation with the industrial sector, holding of regular meetings with each chamber separately and study its recommendations in order to be implemented, pledging to make every effort to pass the Industrial Development Law.

This came during his discussion Wednesday with the Chairman and members of the Federation of Chambers of Industry headed by Muawiya al-Berair difficulties facing the industrial sector.

The Minister of Industry revealed that field visits would be paid to the factories to get informed on the impediments facing each sector on the ground, "There are obstacles and challenges facing the industrial sector, but we are optimistic to overcome these challenges through close coordination with all relevant parties," he said, praising the role of the both public and private industrial sectors in achieving social responsibility and opening employment opportunities for youth.

For his part, the delegation of the Federation of Industrial Chambers urged approval of the Industrial Development Law as soon as possible as it is relied on to solve all the problems facing the industrial sector, stressing the importance of coordination with the Ministry of International Cooperation to provide development funding through the international funds, supporters and donors, pledging to work with the Ministry of Industry with the spirit of one team to achieve the joint goals.

