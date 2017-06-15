14 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Large Explosion Heard in Somali Capital, Mogadishu

A Large explosion was heard in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Wednesday night, as the the main streets are patrolling an especial forces tasked with city's stabilization.

Reports said gunmen stormed Posh restaurant near Benadir junction in Mogadishu's Hodon district, after blowing up a car packed with explosives at the main entrance.

Heavy gunfire could be heard as Gunmen still fighting inside Posh Treats Restaurant, frequented by local youth and public servants, according to witnesses.

There is a standoff and grime situation at the hotel, and security forces are at the scene, trying to end the siege, as they battle the attackers holed up in the building.

More soon.

