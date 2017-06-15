14 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kwibuka T20 Cricket - Coach Happy With National Team Performance

By Jejje Muhinde

The national cricket team head coach Davis Turinawe has hailed his team's performance at the just-concluded Kwibuka T20 Peace Memorial Tournament despite finishing bottom.

This year's edition attracted four teams in the women category that included Kenya, Rwanda and two from Uganda.

"Our objective was reached, I am happy with the performance... expectations were high but it did not go down easily since it was not 100%. We played against well-funded teams with more experience," said Turinawe

Kenya were the winners of this year's edition after defeating Uganda School Select Under-19 by 18 runs at Kicukiro Oval.

Batting first, Kenya set a target of 88 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 Overs.

Kenya's Margaret Banja topped the score with an unbeaten 35 off 53 balls with four boundaries. Banja and Vanessa Adhiambo (14) were the only batswomen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Lydia Kaparo, the Kenya head coach, hailed his team after winning the title and revealed that the title will motivate her side to work hard as they continue to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September in Namibia.

"The tournament was tough but we managed to keep a clean sheet throughout, the tournament was a good test for the players as we look forward to Namibia," Kaparo revealed.

Stephanie Nampiima of Uganda U-19 team was named Most Valuable Player with 9.47 points.

