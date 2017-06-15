Uganda: Soldiers Jailed Over Gold Robbery

Kampala — Two army officers were yesterday remanded to military prison in Makindye on charges of robbing a businessman of gold worth about Shs3b on gunpoint.

The soldiers Capt Godfrey Barigye, 45, from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Pte Amon Twinomugisha, a reservist of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) were charged with aggravated robbery before the General Court Martial at Makindye. They denied the charge.

Prosecution contends that on October 30, 2016, the accused soldiers armed with a pistol in Buloba on Mityana Road in Wakiso District robbed Mr Kakule Kadenge Kadelos of 24kg of gold worth Shs2.9b being property of Mr Sameer Bhangi.

The duo was first arraigned before the Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) at Bombo Military Barracks before they were transferred to the General Court Martial.

Prosecutor Maj Raphael Mugisha told the court that Pte Twinomugisha had jumped bail which had been granted to him by the UDC but he was re-arrested.

Maj Mugisha also asked court for more time to enable the State conclude the investigations into the case.

However, Maj Ronald Iduuli (retired), the lawyer representing the suspects told court that his clients were granted bail at UDC in Bombo but the bail was cancelled without notice. The court chairman Lt Gen. Andrew Gutti remanded the suspects to Makindye Military Prison until July 4 to enable the prosecution conclude the investigations.

Other suspects

In another case, a senior officer, Maj Mark Wanyama and junior officer Lt Arthur G. Ruhinda, both attached to the UPDF Engineering Brigade as finance officer and staff officer respectively, were also remanded to Makindye Military Prison for alleged fraud.

They were charged with other fraudulent offences in connection with demanding Shs7b from businessman, Eriya Mubiru of J2E Investment Corporation, a contractor with the Ministry of Defence.

They were also charged with fraud in connection with obtaining a motor vehicle from Mr Mubiru.

Particulars of the charges state that between April 2013, and June 2014, in Kampala the duo demanded Shs7b and obtained a motor vehicle from Mr Mubiru.

The army prosecutor Maj Mugisha told court that investigations were still ongoing and the accused were remanded until June 27, for mention of their case.