South Africa: Hearing Into 'Afrikaner Christian'-Only Residence Postponed

The hearing into a complaint that the University of Pretoria's De Goede Hoop student residence allegedly only accepts Afrikaans Christians was postponed on Wednesday.

Activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee lodged the complaint with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL commission).He contended that allowing only Afrikaner Christians at the residence was unconstitutional and "apartheid in disguise", commission spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo said.

Mkholo said the commission realised on Wednesday that the matter could not be settled in one day, so proceedings were postponed. A new date would be set after the recording of Wednesday's proceedings had been transcribed.

In a statement afterwards, Abramjee said he had objected to Richard Botha, a CRL commissioner, being part of the hearing and asked for his recusal.

Botha is subject to a complaint Abramjee lodged with the commission. Abramjee alleged Botha had been at the forefront of the campaign against the construction of a mosque in Valhalla, Pretoria. Botha said he was merely representing 3000 Valhalla residents, at their request.

According to Abramjee, De Goede Hoop would not say how many black students lived in the residence because it did not "classify" people. He said there was an attempt at not allowing him to go on a site inspection of the residence.The residence opened in time for the start of the 2017 academic year.

News24