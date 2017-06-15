Rwanda: Tigo, Ericsson Launch New Business Support System

Tigo and Ericsson have launched a new Business Support System (BSS) 'to support the service industry in the country. The system covers charging, billing, provisioning, mediation and roaming functionality combined with advanced customer care and self-care solutions.

The model enables Tigo to serve customers better with new and innovative offerings, with shorter time to market, improved customer experience and increased operational efficiencies.

The telecom firm becomes the first operator across the Millicom group to transform its BSS operations and go live with Ericsson's 'as a Service' model for its complete BSS needs.

Xavier Rocoplan, the Chief Technical and IT Officer at Millicom said the development is another major step in the firm's IT transformation and process improvement journey.

"The model is a very important component of our long term strategy. This new way of looking at BSS activities is a cornerstone in Millicom's operational excellence programme that strives at always delivering a better experience for our customers in a more efficient manner," he noted.