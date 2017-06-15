15 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tigo, Ericsson Launch New Business Support System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

Tigo and Ericsson have launched a new Business Support System (BSS) 'to support the service industry in the country. The system covers charging, billing, provisioning, mediation and roaming functionality combined with advanced customer care and self-care solutions.

The model enables Tigo to serve customers better with new and innovative offerings, with shorter time to market, improved customer experience and increased operational efficiencies.

The telecom firm becomes the first operator across the Millicom group to transform its BSS operations and go live with Ericsson's 'as a Service' model for its complete BSS needs.

Xavier Rocoplan, the Chief Technical and IT Officer at Millicom said the development is another major step in the firm's IT transformation and process improvement journey.

"The model is a very important component of our long term strategy. This new way of looking at BSS activities is a cornerstone in Millicom's operational excellence programme that strives at always delivering a better experience for our customers in a more efficient manner," he noted.

Rwanda

Presidential Campaign Period Enough - Polls Agency

Campaign period for candidates ahead of the August 4 Presidential Election is ample, the National electoral Commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.