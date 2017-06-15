14 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 40 South Sudan Health Workers Passed Out At Mengo Hospital

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Mengo Hospital in Kampala.
By Lilian Namagembe

Kampala — The first batch of 49 health workers from South Sudan has completed their three years Diploma courses including Clinical Officers, Registered nurse and Midwives at Mengo Hospital in Kampala.

The graduates from International Christian Medical and Dental National (ICMDN) Institute of Health Sciences, Jonglei were hosted by Mengo Hospital after the relocation of their institute due to insecurity and conflict in South Sudan.

Dr Anil Ninan Cherian, the Director of ICMDN asked the students to return to South Sudan and use the skills and knowledge that they have attained throughout their respective courses to improve the quality of health care services in their country.

"You are going to find the health system which is yet to stabilize. Let the conflict there not destabilize you," Dr Cherian told the students.

He however, noted that because the students come from a disturbed environment they take long to grasp.

Church Of Uganda's Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who was among the invited guests said the church decided to host the students who came looking for education so as to give them more courage and determination to overcome the challenges in their country.

"As a country which hosts refugees from the South Sudan, we appreciate Mengo hospital for training the students," Mr Ntagali stated.

The programme is supported by the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid (CORDAID), a Netherland non-government organization and the Anglican International Development (AID)UK.

More on This

Medics and School Staff Forcibly Recruited in War

"The health facility in Nimni, as well as at least two schools in the area, have been forced to close due to forced… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.