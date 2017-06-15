Uganda: 40 South Sudan Health Workers Passed Out At Mengo Hospital

Kampala — The first batch of 49 health workers from South Sudan has completed their three years Diploma courses including Clinical Officers, Registered nurse and Midwives at Mengo Hospital in Kampala.

The graduates from International Christian Medical and Dental National (ICMDN) Institute of Health Sciences, Jonglei were hosted by Mengo Hospital after the relocation of their institute due to insecurity and conflict in South Sudan.

Dr Anil Ninan Cherian, the Director of ICMDN asked the students to return to South Sudan and use the skills and knowledge that they have attained throughout their respective courses to improve the quality of health care services in their country.

"You are going to find the health system which is yet to stabilize. Let the conflict there not destabilize you," Dr Cherian told the students.

He however, noted that because the students come from a disturbed environment they take long to grasp.

Church Of Uganda's Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who was among the invited guests said the church decided to host the students who came looking for education so as to give them more courage and determination to overcome the challenges in their country.

"As a country which hosts refugees from the South Sudan, we appreciate Mengo hospital for training the students," Mr Ntagali stated.

The programme is supported by the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid (CORDAID), a Netherland non-government organization and the Anglican International Development (AID)UK.