Kenya: Full Steam Ahead, Kenya Will Be Ready for U-18

Finally, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel and the next month's World Youth Championships here in Nairobi is well on course to be staged successfully.

It has been a long journey with the doubting Thomases questioning whether the country would be ready for the world junior spectacle.

A visit at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani portrays a picture of a country that is ready to host the prestigious show.

Mondo, the company charged with the laying of the track at Kasarani, started works three days ago at the venue and the progress is to say the least, quite massive.

The red tartan, we are used to, is no more and we will have to get used to blue this time round.

The ground, according to Mondo is expected to be ready for use in two weeks time. Besides, the Athletes Village at Kenyatta University is almost done and the workers are currently doing the final touches.

ALL ARMS WORKING

The village is expected to host over 1,500 athletes from all over the world. This is a major investment by the government especially considering future events.

Other logistics are also on course and I am glad to say that every arm of the government is also working the way it should be.

On my front as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) youth chairman and without blowing my trumpet, all has gone well in as far as the selection of the final team for the event is concerned.

This is a process that started from the grass roots some months back and concluded on Wednesday during the national trials at Nyayo Stadium.

I am glad to say that, for the first time in the history of athletics, Kenya will be represented in all events except pole vault.

LADEN WITH TALENT

During our selection process, we have discovered that the country is laden with talent in all areas and not just mid and long distance running as the world has come to believe.

This is why the government has to maintain the current team and create youth structures for the sake of the future.

If the current team is maintained, I am sure 80 percent will represent Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

All the government will need to do is to provide the right facilities in various counties around the country and assist financially in putting the athletes in camp especially during holidays.

I can't wait for the big show, and considering what I have seen, I am not afraid to predict a win for Kenya.