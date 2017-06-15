Kenya: Fly540 Round Ready for Take Off

Rallye Sport Club is set to host the fourth round of the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship series this weekend.

Clerk of the Course, Frank Gitau said plans are complete for the event sponsored by the Fly540 Airlines.

The round with thus be called Fly540 Rally.

"My team has set up the route around the Ngong area with eight competitive stations. The longest competitive section will be 35 km long, while the shortest will be 3.2kms," said Gitau.

He added: "The entry list is also entertaining with 39 crews ready for the big battle,."

With the Kenya Motor Sports Federation yet to secure a corporate sponsor for the entire series after KCB ended its deal last year, clubs are now forced to seek help from other sources through their own initiatives.

With two victories in the bag, Finland's Tapio Laukkanen sets his eyes on a hat-trick of victories to try and extend his lead at the top of the overall standings of the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship after round four of the series

Laukkanen, the defending national champion, is the new leader of the overall standings of the KNRC with 63 points after displacing Ian Duncan from the top of the series.

ENTRY LIST

1. Ian Duncan/Amaar Slatch (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

2. Tapio Laukkanen/Gavin Laurence (Subaru Impreza)

3. Jaspreet Chatthe/Gurdeep Panesar (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

4. Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Skoda Fabia)

5. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

6. Onkar Rai/Gareth Dawe (Skoda Fabia)

7. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

8. Karan Patel/James Mwangi (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

9. Amaanraj Rai/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

10. Farhaaz Khan/Keith Henrie (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

11. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

12. Piero Cannobio/Silvia Frigo - Mitsubishi Evolution 10

13. Frank Tundo/Zahir Shah (Subaru Impreza N10)

14. Asad Khan/Harshil Limbani (Subaru Impreza)

15. Mahesh Halai/Ketan Halai (Subaru Impreza N12)

16. Dilraj Chatthe/Kavit Dave (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

17. Eric Bengi/Tuta Mionki (Subaru Impreza)

18. Raaji Bharij/Rajay Sehmi (Ford Escort MK1)

19. Jonathan Somen/Richard Hechle (Ford Escort MK2)

20. Natasha Tundo/Chantal Young (Subaru Impreza)

21. Osman Abdullahi/George Mwangi (Subaru Impreza N10)

22. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Subaru Impreza N14)

23. Minesh Rathod/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

24. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

25. Rehan Shah/Imran Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution 9)

26. Ammar Haq/Victor Okundi (Subaru Impreza N10)

27. Manmeet Puee/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

28. Sohanjeet Puee/Gurveer Pandhal (Subaru Impreza),

29. Snehal Kumar/George Kiama (Mitsubishi Evolution 9)

30. David Kioni/Henry Nyoike (Subaru Impreza)

31. Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2)

32. Stefano Rocca/Piers Daykin (Datsun 280z)

33. Ben Woodhams/Cor Roest (Ford Capri)

34. Sammy Nyorri/Mwangi Kioni (Toyota RunX)

35. Leonardo Varese/Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Sprinter)

36. Charles Hinga/Norris Ongalo (Toyota RunX)

37. Rajwinder Jutley/Crispin Kennedy (Datsun 160J)

38. Gerald Maina/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

39. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza GC3)