Rwanda: Kabange Eyes More Accolades With REG

After guiding Rwanda Energy Group (REG) to this year's Genocide memorial basketball tournament (regional edition), their first competitive title, centre Kami Kabange is determined to make his spell at the club the most successful of his career.

On Sunday, the Rwanda international scored 20 points to lead the league debutants to this year's title defeating Espoir 81-69 in the final that took place at Amahoro Indoor Stadium. Kabange also scooped three individual awards as REG dethroned last year's winners, Patriots.

Before this success, Jean Bahufite's side had lost in two finals, including the pre-season tourney at the hands reigning league champions Patriots, and the Genocide memorial tourney (local edition), against Espoir, last Saturday a week.

At the conclusion of this year's annual events (local and regional editions) - meant to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi - the former Espoir and Uganda's City Oilers player, Kabange was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the regional edition and top scorer of both the local and regional.

During the local edition, the DR Congo-born centre player Kabange scored a total 97 points in four games, while in the regional edition, he scored 67 points.

Speaking exclusively to Times Sport, Kabange noted that his goal is to win titles with REG and believes his time at the Kacyiru-based club could be the most successful in his career.

"It's an amazing feeling for me because you know until you finish the game you can't know what is coming next. The first joy was winning the game, then I was so surprised that I was named the MVP on top finishing as top scorer in the two events," said Kabange.

With three games left in the 2016/17 regular league season, debutants REG lead the table with 29 points, one point ahead of second and third-placed Espoir and Patriots.