Kenya: World Cricketers Compete at Rhino Cup for Conservation

Cricketers from across the globe will join the Maasai Cricket Warriors and Nairobi's Obuya Academy for the two-day tournament in one of Africa's greatest wildlife conservation areas to raise awareness of the plight of the near extinct northern white rhinos.

Taking place at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, The Last Male Standing Rhino Cup was established in 2015. The Cup will see 12 teams play a total of 22 short format matches over two days on 17-18 June, 2017 on a ground surrounded by wildlife and shadowed by the the snow-capped Mount Kenya to support the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and rhino protection campaigns globally. The conservation event is also a showcase for the global reach of cricket and the wider benefits that sport can bring.

In addition to the Maasai and the two-time winners of the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup, the Obuya Academy (led by Kenyan cricket legend David Obuya), the tournament will see teams from Kenya, the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), the Australian High Commission and a number of international teams made up of players from cricket clubs from England, South Africa, Australia compete, all supported by the Australian High Commission.

The event organisers are hoping to raise more than 1 million Kenyan Shillings from this year's tournament to support Ol Pejeta and The East Africa Cricket & Education Foundation, which helps transforms the lives of thousands of disadvantaged young Africans through sport and education.

All money raised from the event including player entry fees and public donations will be shared between the two organisations. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/lmsrhinocup