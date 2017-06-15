Tanzania: Plea to Probe Conversion of Albinos' Centre to 'Jail'

Dodoma — The Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) has urged the government to probe the Kabanga Protectorate Centre, saying that the presumed safe haven for children with albinism was in reality a prison.

"Children with albinism at the centre live with elders, they are not allowed to cross the gate, worship or visit their families," TAS board member, Ms Sizia Migira, said at the International Albinism Awareness Day held here on Tuesday.

TAS has also proposed that People with Albinism (PwA) should be given health insurance and their households included in the list of Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) beneficiaries.

The event was graced by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama. The Kabanga centre in western Tanzania is supposed to double as an accommodation facility and an educational base.

Another one, Buhangija, was also set up for providing protection to children with albinism, who had been targets of vicious attacks. Some of them were killed and others were maimed.

TAS says, however, that the centres had become permanent residential quarters for people with albinism who were deprived the right to join family members. Ms Migira said the right place for those children were their respective homes.

TAS called upon the government to give health insurance cover to people with albinism, to enable them access medical care and treatment across the country for skin cancer - their leading killer.

"Cancer treatment is free of charge in Tanzania. But you need to pay for screening which is very expensive. Most people diagnosed with cancer are aged 18-22 years," she said, adding, "most of us die before attaining 40 years."

The society proposed that, alternatively, their families should be economically empowered to enable them meet their daily basic needs. "We call on the government to adopt a comprehensive approach that will address cancer treatment effectively."

Under the Same Sun (UTSS) founder Peter Ash praised the government for adopting collective measures to improve the welfare of PwA. Mr Ash, himself an albinism victim, said the wave of attacks against PwA had gone down.

"It was hopeless, it was dark and stigma was at the highest level; but we believe that one day, discrimination will end, " he said.

He reiterated that people with albinism had the same abilities as others and should thus be given leadership positions. Minister Mhagama assured the society of the government's commitment towards improving the welfare of all people, including those with disabilities.

She said government officials would visit Kabanga centre next month to assess the magnitude of the cited problems. "The government has also directed all villages to collect data of all people with albinism, to enable us establish their actual number and map strategies for helping them," she said.