THE City of Dar es Salaam is set to go high-tech as the Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda, plans to instal closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at traffic lights junctions and police stations to increase efficiency and curb corruption.

Mr Makonda will also instal 100 computers at police stations where offenders' information will be stored, instead of writing on paper as is the case currently.

The Dar es Salaam RC made the remarks yesterday at Oysterbay Police Station when sending off 26 out of 56 police patrol vehicles for major repairs and revamping in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, aboard Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) trucks.

He said that the video surveillance at traffic lights will address challenges faced by police officers in apprehending offenders who fail to comply with traffic light signs, through photographic evidence.

According to Mr Makonda, the driver whose personal details including telephone contacts will be under their vehicle number plate in a new system to be launched soon will be required to pay the penalty.

"I am in discussions with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA) and the police so of the offender," he explained.

In a move that will help end corruption of filing of false charges in police stations, Mr Makonda is also overseeing the installation of 20 video surveillance cameras in 20 police stations in the region.

The CCTV cameras will be linked to the RC's office who is also the region's chairperson for security and safety committee; the Officer Commanding District (OCD); Regional Police Commander (RPC) and Special Zone Police Commander.

"This will make it possible for any of us to see what is hap pening at any of the charge room offices (CRO) of any of the 20 police stations installed with CCTV cameras and follow it up. There is a major challenge of innocent people being arrested without being charged and are coerced to pay bribes for their release, we want this to stop," he explained.

Mr Makonda added: "We want to see everyone working and adhering to their work ethics. Those who had been asking for bribes, this should end now." On the same note, of the 100 computers the RC is installing at 20 police stations, each will receive eight computers.

We can have details of all owners including pictures included with the registered vehicle number plate for ease identification