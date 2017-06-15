15 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Salary Arrears - Teachers Give 19 States 30-Day Ultimatum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ola Ajayi

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has given a 30-day ultimatum to 19 states owing its members several months of salary to either settle the backlog of salary arrears or face an indefinite strike.

The ultimatum was given yesterday, by the National President of the union, Mr Michael Alogba Olukoya, during a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Teachers House, Oluyole, Ibadan.

The NUT leader named the states and what they owe as salaries. According to him, Benue owes 10 months, Ekiti and Cross River owe six months each, Kogi which has been paying half salaries since 2013 owes15 months while Ondo owes five months.

Others include Taraba which owes four months. Niger, Delta and Oyo owe three months each.

Also Abia owes five months, Osun has been paying its teachers half salary for 23 months, Nasarawa has paid half salary for 18 months, Plateau, half salary since 2010, Adamawa, four months, Bayelsa eight and a half months, Imo (paying 70% monthly salary, Kwara owes four months), Borno, yet to pay minimum wage, and Zamfara (yet to implement national minimum wage).

He said: "We hereby give a 30-day ultimatum to all the above-mentioned states to pay all outstanding salaries being owed teachers. They will soon collect another Paris Club money and we hope they will pay all the backlog of salary arrears."

" If any State fails to pay up within this stipulated time, we shall converge again and give a notice of action. There is going to be total disconnect between us and such governments", Olukoya threatened on behalf of his members, nationwide.

He said; "Local government councils only have the role of participation. It is therefore important to e

Nigeria

Nigeria Regains Position As Africa's Largest Oil Exporter

Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to reach 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.