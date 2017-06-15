Nigeria: Police Arrest 124 Suspected Gays, Rapist in Kano

Kano Police Command has arrested no fewer than 124 suspected rapists and gays across the state between April and June.

While parading the suspects in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majia, said they had recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of gross indecency within the period under review.

The PPRO noted that 128 victims were involved in the crimes, out of which 124 suspects had been arrested.

DSP Majia said: "94 cases were charged to courts, while 13 other cases were under investigation."

DSP Majia appealed to religious leaders, traditional rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in fighting the social vices.