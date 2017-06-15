Somalia: Suicide Bomber Hits Popular Mogadishu Restaurant

A VBIED bomb targetting popular Posh Treat and nearby Pizza House in Mogadishu killed at least 10 people. NISA officials say they managed to pacify the attackers and arrest the situation.

There was no immediate death toll but witnesses reported hearing sporadic gunfire

" I saw several bodies lying on the ground as we escaped to safety" a patron Ahmed said after the attack. Posh Treat and Pizza House are popular with the youth mainly from the diaspora.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack although similar bombings have in the past been blamed on Alshabaab.