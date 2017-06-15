Sudan: Woman Dies, Driver Injured in Central Darfur Rickshaw Attack

Zalingei / Tawila — A woman was killed and a driver injured when gunmen opened fire on a motor rickshaw in the Central Darfur capital of Zalingei on Sunday evening.

El Shafee Abdallah, the Coordinator of Central Darfur camps for the displaced told Radio Dabanga that Maryam Mohamed Arbab was a passenger in the rickshaw, owned and driven by Muawya Yagoub, on the road between the farms south of Zalingei and camp El Hasahisa, where they both live.

A group of gunmen, allegedly members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, opened fire on the rickshaw, killing Arbab instantly. Yagoub was wounded in the attack.

Abdallah called on the authorities to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to trial.

He also demanded the disarming of the RSF militias and securing of the roads.

Tawila

On Monday gunmen intercepted two trucks carrying passengers and goods coming from Fanga market in Tawila locality on their way to El Fasher. in North Darfur.

Passengers recounted that the incident took place when three vehicles mounted with machineguns with markings of the RSF intercepted them at El Aradeib El Ashara area. The gunmen ordered the passengers to get off and hand over their mobile phones and all the money in their possession.

One of the passengers said the passengers were more than 100, all of whom were subjected to robbery despite being accompanied by a protection guard.