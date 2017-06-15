Sudan: Warring South Darfur Tribes Agree On Truce

Sesabana — Leaders of the Gimir and Rizeigat tribes signed an agreement at Sesabana, south of Katila in South Darfur, stipulating a cessation hostilities, opening of grazing tracks, pastures, water sources for livestock, and markets until a reconciliation conference is convened within the next few days.

A source told Radio Dabanga that incidents on Friday between the two tribes, which claimed the lives of five people and wounded others, broke out because of the theft of two herds of sheep, which led to the clash between a rescue team and thieves.

The clash resulted in the death of one of the members of the rescue team and two of the thieves.

The source explained that a group claiming to be relatives of the dead thieves, driving 14 vehicles, came to Sesabana of Katila locality and attacked the worshipers during Friday prayers.

He said the attack resulted in two people dead and five wounded, all of whom were taken to Nyala for treatment.

The source blamed the locality police for not moving to stop the clashes because of the lack of a vehicle to move.

He explained that the state government sent a force of ten vehicles to disengage the parties on Saturday morning.