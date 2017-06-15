14 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Die As North Darfur Rescue Team Takes Fire

Taweisha / Sirba — Two people were shot dead and 10 other injured in a clash between livestock thieves and a local rescue team from Umkutkut village north of Taweisha in North Darfur on Sunday.

Sources said a group of thieves stole dozens of cattle and when a local rescue team tried to track them, it walked into an armed ambush. The resulting clash killing two and wounded ten, who were taken to El Fasher hospital.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen murdered Yahya Karama from camp Banjadeed in Sirba locality in West Darfur in the early hours of Tuesday.

Yesterday people told Radio Dabanga from Sirba that the body was taken to El Geneina morgue.

