Nigeria: Boxing Champion, Joshua to Tour Nigeria in August

World Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is set to visit Nigeria on a three-day tour in August, 2017.

The organiser of the three-day tour and Director of Peel Aston Global, Khomeini Bukhari, said in a statement on Wednesday that arrangements had been concluded for the homecoming for the boxing champion.

According to the statement, Joshua would pay courtesy calls on acting President, Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja and the governors of Lagos and Ogun States.

He would also visit some royal fathers including the Ooni of Ife, the Awujale of Ijebu and the Oba of Lagos and attend a charity boxing match, Inspire Nigeria, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja where he would take questions from the audience.

Bukhari explained that the Inspire Nigeria, 2017 is a platform for Joshua to encourage Nigerian youths that their dreams and aspirations are achievable and that there is hope for them.

He said, "This event is part of his (Joshua's) social corporate responsibility and duty to give back to Nigeria where he is the son of the soil. Part of the tour will be to visit the Presidency, some state governors as well as pay his respects to the royal fathers.

"I have secured the endorsement and support of several notable people in Nigeria and I'm very positive that this event will be by far the biggest event in Nigeria in a very long time."

The businessman stated that Joshua had really made Nigeria proud, describing him as a true role model, hope for the youths, and a fine example of a good sports man.