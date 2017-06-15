Uganda: Another Democratic Party Stalwart Laid to Rest With a Call for Reconciliation

Rakai — Democratic Party stalwart and senior counsel, Edward Damulira Muguluma, who succumbed to diabetes on Monday has been laid to rest at his ancestral home at Niinzi, Kalisizo Town Council in Rakai District with a call to democratic Party members to reconcile, unite and learn from the fallen heroes.

Since January this year, DP has lost a number of its icons at different levels including Mzee Bonifance Byanyima, a former party chairperson and Robert Kitariko, who severed as secretary general and now Muguluma.

While addressing mourners, Mr Paul Semogerere, a veteran politician and former DP president general urged party members to emulate the personality of the deceased for the betterment of the party and the country at large.

"All the fallen democrats are praised for their great deeds and service in different capacities not only to their party, but also for the country at large, this is something the current leaders in our party should emulate," Mr Semogerere said.

He said the deceased used to welcome people of different ideologies and even offered help to them, but still remained a strong DP member.

Mr Walter Lubega Mukaaku, a DP member and former presidential candidate called upon the leadership of Norbert Mao, the DP president to give room for reconciliation.

"Besides praising the fallen, the current leadership of Mr Mao should learn from these great men who served the party with humility , he should call for reconciliation and give advice to those they think that are going off track like their predecessors whom we celebrate did," Mr Lubega said.

He further said that even the 'young and minority' should be given a chance to air out their views on how the party should be run.

Calls for reconciliation and unity among DP members come at a time when the party is divided into two factions with the mainstream group under stewardship of Mao and another faction dubbed 'bad DP' led by Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

The two groups have on several occasions rocked horns with each accusing the other of being used by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to bring down Uganda's oldest party.

While attending the NRA Liberation Day celebrations in Masindi early this year, President Museveni called DP vice President Mukasa Mbidde "a good DP", a statement which created mixed reactions from different party members, leaving the party at crossroads.

Meanwhile, mourners eulogized Muguluma for his input to nurture young youth during his time as party legal adviser in the 1990s.

The Vice President, Mr Edward Ssekandi also praised the deceased and called upon his fellow leaders to always do and act in the way that will be positively remembered.

Nicholas Wassaja, one of the orphans assured mourners that they will carry on the legacy of their father who loved his country, his kingdom -Buganda and religion.