Tanzania: Only 14% of Tanzanians Get Bank Services - Official

Mbeya — The Treasury Registrar, Dr Oswald Mashindano, has said although financial institutions like banks provide services in the country, only 14 per cent of Tanzanians have access to such services.

Dr Mashindano made the statement early in the week in Mbeya Region during the launch of a new bank branch of the Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB) located near Mwanjelwa International Market.

He said the financial institutions had to ensure their wings were spread and make their services reach the people.

"According to statistics, the number of those don't access services is still bigger. So, we need to make an extra effort to ensure our market is getting improved and many Tanzanians have access to the services," said Dr Mashindano.

He noted that the government was determined to create a friendly business environment, calling upon Tanzanians to utilise such an opportunity and financial institutions in the country to provide quality services to people and create employment opportunities.

Earlier, TPB director general Sabasaba Moshingi, called upon Tanzanians not to be afraid of taking loans from the financial institutions.

"Don't be afraid of taking loans because all prominent businesspersons you can see have reached where they are today through bank loans. If you are afraid of taking loans to fight poverty, then it will be difficult to prosper as individuals and the country in general.

"So, I welcome you as residents of Mbeya to this bank branch of the Tanzania Postal Bank, where you can get loans with no strict conditions as we care for you," said Mr Moshingi.

TPB board member Laurence Masikiri said to eradicate poverty every Tanzanian must cultivate a daring culture and by doing so TPB would keep spreading its wings to reach more people in the country.