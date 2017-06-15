Morocco: Grenfell Tower Fire - HM the King Gives His Instructions to Provide Assistance to Moroccan Victims

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI has given His high instructions to the Moroccan Embassy and Consulate General in London to monitor the situation and provide assistance to the Moroccan nationals who are among the victims in the London tower block fire.

At this stage, no Moroccan national has been confirmed as victim of the block fire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Some Moroccan nationals are among the people wounded in the fire, the statement added.