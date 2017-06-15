Rwanda: SC Kiyovu in Desperate Bid to Survive Relegation

SC Kiyovu are fighting for its life in the top flight league. With only one game away from relegation, one of Rwanda's oldest clubs is still desperately hoping for a miracle.

The club assistant head coach Djabir Mutarambirwa is hopeful the club can avoid relegation from the national league topflight when they take on champions-elect Rayon Sport on Thursday at Mumena stadium.

After losing to Marines in their previous game, SC Kiyovu dropped into the relegation zone and are currently second from bottom with 27 points.

Kiyovu are third among the teams that have conceded most goals this season (43) after Gicumbi (45) and bottom side Pepiniere FC (46). In terms of the least wins, Kiyovu are only second to Pepiniere.

From 29 games played, Kiyovu managed six wins and nine draws while Pepiniere, that have already been relegated, managed only two wins and eight draws.

To stay in the topflight, Kiyovu must beat Rayon Sports. The win will also be hinged on the hope that 14th-placed Gicumbi FC lose to already relegated Pepiniere or Kirehe, in 13th place, lose to Mukura.

"It is possible, what we have to do is to win our game and see what will happen. The chances are slim because we did not give it all our effort in the second round of the season, but we still have hope. A miracle can happen so let's wait and see," said Mutarambirwa

This season, Kiyovu started using locally based players as the club plans to start fielding only Rwandan players in the next two years.

The Mumena-based side followed in the footsteps of APR FC (four seasons now) and Police FC (two seasons) that first took the bold move to use only Rwandan players.

Thursday

APR vs Bugesera 3:30pm

SC Kiyovu vs Rayon Sports

Musanze vs Sunrise

Espoir vs AS Kigali

Gicumbi vs Pepinieres

Police Fc vs Marines

Mukura vs Kirehe

Amagaju vs Etincelles