Africa: Qatar Economy Will Remain Sound - Envoy

Dar es Salaam — Qatar's ambassador to Tanzania ,Sheikh Abdulla Jassim Al-Maadadi, has allayed fears of economic disruption despite the Gulf's diplomatic crisis which he said was orchestrated by enemies.

He asked Tanzania business people to find markets for their commodities in Qatar as the two countries look forward to strengthening their trade relations.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and allies abruptly severed all ties with Qatar on June 5, as they accused it for supporting terrorism.

However, speaking to journalists in his Msasani office here yesterday, Sheikh Al-Maadadi said the border closures and trade embargo would not affect Qatar because it had a strong economy .

He said Qatar would receive commodities from the sea, instead of land or air.

"The crisis is the result of lies, fabrication and mudslinging campaign orchestrated by enemies of the state of Qatar who once interfered with the state information system in order to tarnish the good image of Qatar before the international community and its neighbours."