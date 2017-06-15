15 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Qatar Economy Will Remain Sound - Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Francisco Anzola/Wikipedia
Qatar capital city Doha.
By Pamela Chilongola

Dar es Salaam — Qatar's ambassador to Tanzania ,Sheikh Abdulla Jassim Al-Maadadi, has allayed fears of economic disruption despite the Gulf's diplomatic crisis which he said was orchestrated by enemies.

He asked Tanzania business people to find markets for their commodities in Qatar as the two countries look forward to strengthening their trade relations.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and allies abruptly severed all ties with Qatar on June 5, as they accused it for supporting terrorism.

However, speaking to journalists in his Msasani office here yesterday, Sheikh Al-Maadadi said the border closures and trade embargo would not affect Qatar because it had a strong economy .

He said Qatar would receive commodities from the sea, instead of land or air.

"The crisis is the result of lies, fabrication and mudslinging campaign orchestrated by enemies of the state of Qatar who once interfered with the state information system in order to tarnish the good image of Qatar before the international community and its neighbours."

Africa

Understanding the Qatar Question

In response to allegations of Qatar's tolerance of terrorism, the Gulf States of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.