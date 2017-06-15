Tanzania: Why Tanzania Has a Long Away to Go to Bridge Gender Gap

Photo: The Citizen

This was said by retired lecturer of political science of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Ruth Meena, during the ongoing Mwalimu Nyerere Professorial Chair Festival at the university’s main campus.

analysis

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania needs 155 years equivalent to 31 elections from now to attain gender balance in politics if national policies and the Constitution won't be reviewed to bridge the current gender gap.

This was said yesterday by retired lecturer of political science of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Ruth Meena, during the ongoing Mwalimu Nyerere Professorial Chair Festival at the university's main campus.

Prof Meena explained that the gap in politics between men and women started from Political Parties Act, 1992, which did not necessarily embrace gender equality especially from primary nominations of candidates.

There are currently 141 female MPs in Parliament and 236 men, making a total of 378 lawmakers.

This is represented by a ratio of 37:63. However, taking a closer look at the numbers would reveal that the number of women representatives is relatively high because 80 per cent of the women (113 lawmakers) hold special seats.

There are also four women MPs nominated by the President. Only 26 women were elected to Parliament in 2015. However, this number is marginally higher than 21 elected women MPs in the previous Parliament.

She went on suggesting that to resolve the issue, political parties should be obliged to respect international standards and agreements in promoting gender equality in their parties by giving equal leadership opportunities to all members. "In the previous general election nominated female candidates for the ruling party were only 9 per cent of all candidates, while the opposition Chadema nominated 6 per cent, ACT/Wazalendo 15 per cent and CUF 11 per cent of the rest of the candidates during the primary stage of the election," she explained.

For her part, former Speaker of the National Assembly Anne Makinda said to bridge the gap there was a need to prepare young women for leadership roles by exposing them to politics and democracy and help build self-confidence from early age.

"Politics is a game of calculation. It needs adequate planning and preparation and if the focus is to increase women's participation we have first to prepare them in terms of knowledge, exposure and self-confidence ahead of time," she elaborated.