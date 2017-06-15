Uganda: President Commends Catholic Church and Trinity College Nabbingo Founders

Photo: Uganda Media Centre

Catholic Church and Trinity College Nabbingo founders.

President Yoweri Museveni has commended the Catholic Church and other founders of Trinity College Nabbingo in Wakiso district for their vision of promoting education in Uganda.

"I thank the Catholic Church and the other founders of Trinity College Nabbingo for their vision of education. The Churches have done a lot for humanities. They have contributed to people's welfare. We shall continue to build more Government classrooms for schools and technical Institutions," he said.

He revealed that the NRM Government prioritizes the construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT and Science laboratories.

The President speaking at Trinity College Nabbingo's Platinum Anniversary celebrations that took place this afternoon at the school, during which he also commissioned the school's new Electronic-Learning library. The celebrations were held under the theme: Embracing Skills Development for a Competitive God-fearing Woman as we Build on the Founders' Vision.

President Museveni said emphasis would be put into the construction of teachers' and medical personnel's houses so that they are near their work places. He assured the celebrants that the next phase of development by Government would be provision of education and medical infrastructure.

Mr. Museveni, who congratulated the gathering for celebrating 75 years of Nabbingo's contribution to the education sector in the country, revealed that in December 1985 the then National Resistance Army (NRA) used the School premises as it prepared to attack Kampala City during the protracted people's struggle. He disclosed that the fighters got blessings from the school.

During the celebrations today, President Museveni made a cash donation of Shs.40 million towards the purchase and installation of the school's ICT server and also pledged a donation of Shs.360 million towards the same project.

The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, the Most Rev. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, presented a medal to President Museveni in appreciation of his contributions to the school. He also saluted him for commissioning the Electronic-Library. He thanked the Missionaries who planted the education seed in Uganda. He criticized moves by legislators to legalize contraceptives and abortion.

State Minister for Primary Education, Hon. Nansubuga Rosemary Sseninde and an Old Girl of the School, thanked the President for supporting the school. She lauded teachers and parents for keeping the school alive.

The institution's Headmistress, Ms. Clotilda Nakatte Kikomeko, while commending the President for blessing the school's Platinum celebrations, expressed gratitude to him and the NRM Government for the prevailing peace in the country that she said has enabled several development projects to be implemented.

She paid tribute to the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) for their development vision that led to the promotion of the education of the girl child. She informed celebrants that Trinity College Nabbingo is among top schools in co- curriculum activities in Uganda.

