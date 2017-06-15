Uganda: President Museveni Meets Indian Investors

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has called for increased trade between Uganda and India.

The President, who was today meeting with a group of Indian investors at State House, Entebbe, said India should send investors who undertake manufacturing enterprises within Uganda and sell products to India so that they create jobs in Uganda add value and create revenue for government through taxes in order to enable government do more work.

"For many years, Uganda has supported the prosperity of India. We buy more than US$1 billion worth of imports from India and yet Uganda sells to India merchandise worth only US$ 60 million. This is a one-sided prosperity arrangement," he said.

The investors, led by Uganda High Commissioner to India, Ms. Elizabeth Paula Napeyok and Honorary Consul of Uganda to Mumbai, Mr. Madhusudan Agrawal, expressed their interest to invest in agriculture and farming machinery, food processing, irrigation, tourism, education and health care, namely health insurance, and steel mining.

President Museveni welcomed the investors to Uganda saying that all the sectors they expressed interest in are very much needed and would ensure prosperity for everyone.

"The issue now is prosperity for everyone in the world. People of Africa, India, Europe and America all need to be prosperous and prosperity requires trade," he said.

The President said that African economies are losing a lot of resources because of lack of integration between sectors. He said he was, however, glad that the Indian government and Exim Bank, are supporting Africa.

"Africa is going to be a big economic power. Indians are slightly more than Africans but Africa is larger in land mass and we are going to overtake India with a larger purchasing power," he said.

According to Mr. Madhusudan Agrawal, the investors look forward to opening up investments worth US$1 billion and have already signed letters of intent.

President Museveni also thanked Madhusudan Agrawal for donating a mobile cancer screening van/mammography to the Cancer Institute at Mulago Referral Hospital.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Hon. Matia Kasaija, that of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sam Kuteesa, of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Ephraim Kamuntu and Uganda Investment Authority Executive Director, Ms. Jolly Kaguhangire, attended the meeting.

