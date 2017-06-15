15 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Welcomes Public Protector's Probe Into #GuptaLeaks

The African National Congress on Thursday welcomed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's decision to investigate the #GuptaLeaks and claims contained in them.

"The ANC has always maintained the need to establish the veracity of the emails and, consequently, the merits of the allegations contained therein," it said in a statement.

"We trust that the investigation will shed some much needed light on the disturbing allegations which, if left unattended, have the effect of undermining the integrity and credibility of our government and state."

On Wednesday evening, Mkhwebane announced that she would conduct a preliminary investigation to determine the merits of some of the allegations that have been published as part of the #GuptaLeaks saga.

The leaks involve countless emails that detail claims involving, among other matters, issues at Eskom, Prasa and Transnet.

On Thursday, the ANC's statement said that corruption, relating to public funds, was "an untenable cancer".

"We call on all those with information relating to the issues to be investigated to fully support and co-operate with the work of the Public Protector," it said."The ANC has full confidence in the institutions established to support our democracy as well as in the institutional framework government is constantly strengthening to fight corruption."

Source: News24

South Africa

