Photo: The Herald

United Family Interdenominational Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

The United Family International Church (UFIC) is building a secondary school in Sunningdale, Harare, to cater for pupils in and around the suburb. The educational institution that is being built on an eight-hectare piece of land, will have Form 1 to Form 6 classes. It will be called Ruthdale High School and will have an enrolment of 1 080 pupils.

The enrolment for both boys and girls begins in January next year.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony by Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa, UFIC spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufakunesu said it was critical for the church to build the school in Sunningdale to benefit residents.

"Currently, there are no secondary schools in Sunningdale, therefore this development will come as a huge relief to the residents of Sunningdale and Harare at large," said Pastor Kufakunesu.

"Not only will the state-of-the-art school minimise the long, arduous and potentially risky journeys that the children of Sunningdale community embark on on a daily basis to access distant schools which are outside of their vicinity, it will also provide a centre that will be beneficial to the community as a whole."

Pastor Kufakunesu added that UFIC valued education and the school was going to accommodate everyone.

"This school on an eight-hectare piece of land will enrol a total of 1 080 students from Form 1 up to Form 6 in classroom blocks with striking architectural detail, fully furnished with rest rooms, laboratories and fully furnished administrative, sporting and extracurricular facilities," he said.

Harare City Council Deputy Mayor Enock Mupamawonde lauded UFIC for contributing towards the education of the city's residents.

"This is the kind of investment that we are looking for, we will continue nurturing relations with UFIC, which is going to transform the lives of Zimbabweans."

He urged fellow Zimbabweans to emulate UFIC, which was going to bring more development in the country.