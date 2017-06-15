15 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rev Chivaviro Seals SA Record Deal

Gospel musician Rev TT Chivaviro has signed a contract with South African record stable FG Records and Music Promotions.

The deal was signed last week, with their new compilation album expected next week. "They took all our songs from the last five albums and selected 10 songs they think South Africans will fall in love with. They are handling marketing, promotions and sales," he said.

Chivaviro said they have already identified the songs and they had named it "Handinyarare-The best of Rev TT Chivaviro 2". "We are now busy with sleeves for that compilation album which they will push this year, then they pick up the rest of our albums after this year," he said.

He said the deal has come at a time when his album "Maranatha" was making an impact on the local market. Some of the selected songs include "Ebenezer", "Handinyarare", "Mhepo Inoperekedza", "Sorry", "Mercy Rewrote My Life", "Zvaitwa Zvaitwa", "Apo Mambo Ouya", "Chechi Yoenda Sehondo" and "Dondifemerai".

FG director Hamilton Kubashe said it was a good experience having the musician to be part of the stable. "Chivaviro has been very consistent and his music is fast gaining ground here and in Zimbabwe. We decided to have him aboard and we are very optimistic that this deal will bear fruits," he said.

Kubashe said they were doing their best to make the music available in South Africa and all the platforms available. "We will do our best in marketing the album," he said.

