Rwanda: REG Can Only Aim Higher, Says Bahufite

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

After scooping their first ever competitive title on Sunday, league debutants Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club head coach Jean Bahufite has revealed that the title has ignited a very triumphant spell ahead as he aims to turn the club into a regional powerhouse.

On Sunday, REG defeated Espoir 81-69 in the final of this year's Genocide Memorial Tournament regional edition to claim their first title since their establishment just before the start of the 2016/17 season.

Before this weekend's achievement, REG, who are odds on to win this season's league title, had lost in two finals, including the pre-season tourney, at the hands of Patriots and last weekend against Espoir.

"It was a title that we needed, we had lost the previous two finals and the mood was not really good among the players, they wanted to pay back the club officials, they did everything to build a strong team and winning this title is a great relief," said Bahufite in an interview with Times Sport.

With only three games left in the 2016/17 season curtain to fall, REG are leading the league table with 29 points, just one point ahead of second placed Espoir and third placed Patriots and according to Bahufite, the focus is sealing a double in two weeks' time when the season concludes.

"Our focus is now the league title and God willing we can also lift it in two weeks, our aim is to transform the club into not only the leading club in the country, but also one of the top sides in the region," he added

Bahufite guided his former club, Espoir to four back to back league titles from 2012 to 2015 plus the 2012 FIBA Zone V Club Championship.

