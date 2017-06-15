Nigeria: Chamberlain, Okowa Speak On Federation Election

A member of the newly elected board of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, Dunkwu Nnamdi Chamberlain has announced his plan for the development of aquatic sports in his zone.

Speaking with Sports Vanguard soon after his election Tuesday, Chamberlain "who emerged as South East representative on the board said, "my election is a challenge to me and a call to service by my zone and Nigeria in general."

He promised regular zonal competitions. "To achieve that, we have to redouble our efforts at engaging the corporate community to identify with our programmes. Only that way can we keep our athletes busy reound the clock," he said.

Similarly, the chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tony Okowa who was also elected into the board of the Weightlifting Federation of Nigeria said his target, as a member of the board is to bring back Nigeria's lost glory in the sport and ensure the sport observe an upward swing in the South South zone.