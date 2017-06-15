Kenya: 'Stadiums Will Be Ready By November'

The government on Wednesday assured that the five stadiums earmarked to host next year's African Nations Championship (Chan) will be ready for use by November.

Sports Kenya Public Relations Officer Rakki Asman said the venues, namely Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kinoru Stadium in Meru, Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and the Kipchoge Keino stadium in Eldoret will be closed down for the period of the refurbishment.

Kenya is scheduled to host the biennial 16-nation continental show featuring local-based players over three weeks in January.

"We are staring at a deadline to have these facilities ready by November, one that was provided by the Confederation of African football who are the tournament organisers. That's the timeline we are working with," said Asman, who however steered clear of discussing the costs for the projects.

He added: "Kasarani will be closed immediately after the World Under-18 Athletics Championship next month."

Nairobi is hosting the world event that will be held from July 12 to 16.

The government on Wednesday advertised for tenders for refurbishment work at the stadiums.

According to the advert, the stadiums will have new grass laid, be fitted with seats, electronic installations including giant television screens.

The latest state of the art water reticulation and irrigation system aimed at maintaining the quality of the grass will also be installed.

The 60,000-seater Kasarani stadium's Stadion Hotel will also be renovated.

At the same time, the visiting Confederation of African Football delegation on Wednesday toured and inspected the Kinoru Stadium and Isiolo International Airport, which is also undergoing an upgrade.

The delegation has already toured Eldoret.

They are expected to in Machakos on Thursday before completing their Kenyan tour in Nairobi on Friday.