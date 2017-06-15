15 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Construction Professionals' Code of Ethics in the Pipeline

By Desta Gebrehiwot

The Addis Ababa Construction Bureau has finalized the preparation of Construction Professionals' Code of Ethics Regulation in what it said would partially help address the irregularities and malpractices facing the construction sector.

The regulation is due to be referred to the Council of Ministers for inspection and endorsement shortly.

While the construction sector is growing in leaps and bounds, there appears to be different challenges particularly in terms of the quality that arises from malpractices both committed from the government and private contractors sides said Eng. Yonas Ayalew, Addis Ababa Construction Bureau Head, speaking to The Ethiopian Herald.

Professional associations have their own code of ethics bound only to their members; however, they have not been fully implemented and effective. But this regulation would be mandatory to each and every professional involved in the sector.

The regulation has gone through exhaustive discussion for three years involving various stakeholders before taking its final shape.

The regulation puts an obligation on contractors, architects, engineers and other professionals to stick to the legal and professional standards while taking part in any construction process.

"We have seen informal contractors extensively engaged in the construction sector. The commercial law does not prohibit informal contractors from engaging in the construction sector but this regulation would force them meet professional standards in any construction process," he added.

The problem is that the contractors operate under the required number of manpower and use leased license from other professionals." he said adding that in this respect, the regulation would be instrumental to address such irregularities.

If contractors fail to hire professionals and operate to the standard, the regulation will put severe punishment on them.

Eng. Yonas further noted that it is the rent seeking mentality and other malpractices that are contributing to the poor quality of construction, in this regard, besides putting in place strict regulation and control the code of ethics would also ensure better management of the construction sector.

