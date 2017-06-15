14 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 10 Killed in Mogadishu Restaurant VBIED Bombing

Tagged:

Related Topics

A VBIED bomb targetting popular Posh Treat and nearby Pizza House in Mogadishu killed at least 10 people.

NISA officials say they managed to pacify the attackers and arrest the situation.

There was no immediate death toll but witnesses reported hearing sporadic gunfire

" I saw several bodies lying on the ground as we escaped to safety" a patron Ahmed said after the attack.

Posh Treat and Pizza House are popular with the youth mainly from the diaspora.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack although similar bombings have in the past been blamed on Alshabaab.

Somalia

Mogadishu Restaurant Siege Ends, 19 Civilians Dead

Somali security forces ended the al-Shabab siege of a Mogadishu restaurant early Thursday after battling the militants… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.