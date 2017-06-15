Angola: Sailing - Angola Vying to Keep African Title

Luanda — The technical co-ordinator of the Angolan Optmist National Team, Rui Albuquerque, last Wednesday in Luanda pointed out the re-conquest of the continental title as a goal to achieve at the African sailing championship, set to happen from 29 June to 6 July in Alexandria, Egypt.

Speaking to ANGOP, in the ambit of the national call-up (five sailors), the official defended that the country has strong potential in the males category, reason why he is preparing the team to have a good performance, aimed at the re-conquest of individual and collective trophies.

Rui Albuquerque said, however, that the main concern is about the females individual category, where the country's only representative, Aline Lourenço - who won a bronze medal in the last continental competition - will have serious difficulties, considering the quality of the adversaries, such as the Mozambican Denise Parruque (champion) and South Africa's Chiara Fruet (vice champion.

The team, who embarked on a training programme last Wednesday, are scheduled to travel to the venue of the competition on 28 June.