15 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sailing - Angola Vying to Keep African Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The technical co-ordinator of the Angolan Optmist National Team, Rui Albuquerque, last Wednesday in Luanda pointed out the re-conquest of the continental title as a goal to achieve at the African sailing championship, set to happen from 29 June to 6 July in Alexandria, Egypt.

Speaking to ANGOP, in the ambit of the national call-up (five sailors), the official defended that the country has strong potential in the males category, reason why he is preparing the team to have a good performance, aimed at the re-conquest of individual and collective trophies.

Rui Albuquerque said, however, that the main concern is about the females individual category, where the country's only representative, Aline Lourenço - who won a bronze medal in the last continental competition - will have serious difficulties, considering the quality of the adversaries, such as the Mozambican Denise Parruque (champion) and South Africa's Chiara Fruet (vice champion.

The team, who embarked on a training programme last Wednesday, are scheduled to travel to the venue of the competition on 28 June.

Angola

14% of Women Use Contraceptives

At least 14 percent of Angolan women in reproductive age (15 to 49 years) use contraceptive methods. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.