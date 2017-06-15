15 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials in Cambodia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olivia Muragijimana

Rwanda's ambassador to Cambodia, Emma Francoise Isumbingabo, on Tuesday, presented her credentials to the Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni, to enable her begin her ambassadorial work in the Asian country.

Isumbingabo is resident in South Korea.

Following the presentation, Isumbingabo held discussions with the monarch, and the two spoke about the bilateral ties between Rwanda and Cambodia, with King Sihamoni commending the steps taken towards furthering it.

During the discussion, the King also commended President Paul Kagame for his efforts towards the development of Rwanda.

Amb. Isumbingabo thanked King Sihamoni for having allowed her to represent her country in the Kingdom of Cambodia, reiterating her commitment to the advancement of the relations between the two countries during her tenure.

She reflected on the historical similarities between two countries, saying that what the Cambodians suffered a genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge between 1975 and 1978 during which at least three million were killed, Rwandans also suffered from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She reiterated Rwanda's resolve to fight against genocide ideology and its commitment to unity and reconciliation.

Later, Isumbingabo held a meeting with the Cambodian State Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs, Ouch Borith, with whom they discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The two agreed to mainly cultivate ties in economic development.

Rwanda

Presidential Campaign Period Enough - Polls Agency

Campaign period for candidates ahead of the August 4 Presidential Election is ample, the National electoral Commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.