Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials in Cambodia

Rwanda's ambassador to Cambodia, Emma Francoise Isumbingabo, on Tuesday, presented her credentials to the Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni, to enable her begin her ambassadorial work in the Asian country.

Isumbingabo is resident in South Korea.

Following the presentation, Isumbingabo held discussions with the monarch, and the two spoke about the bilateral ties between Rwanda and Cambodia, with King Sihamoni commending the steps taken towards furthering it.

During the discussion, the King also commended President Paul Kagame for his efforts towards the development of Rwanda.

Amb. Isumbingabo thanked King Sihamoni for having allowed her to represent her country in the Kingdom of Cambodia, reiterating her commitment to the advancement of the relations between the two countries during her tenure.

She reflected on the historical similarities between two countries, saying that what the Cambodians suffered a genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge between 1975 and 1978 during which at least three million were killed, Rwandans also suffered from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She reiterated Rwanda's resolve to fight against genocide ideology and its commitment to unity and reconciliation.

Later, Isumbingabo held a meeting with the Cambodian State Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs, Ouch Borith, with whom they discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The two agreed to mainly cultivate ties in economic development.