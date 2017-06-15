Kenya: Mwanahalima "Dogo" to Start Against Lynch Burg

Deadly striker Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam will on Thursday lead the Harambee Starlets front line as the tackle America's Division One side FC Lynch Burg in a friendly match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Adam, who missed out on most of the team's activities last year due to academic commitment, is a sure starter in the squad that will be handled by the coaching trio of former team captain Wendy Achieng, former Kariobangi Sharks coach Michael Amenga and ex-Makolanders midfielder midfielder Jackeline Akoth.

Ann Aluoch, who has been tipped to assume full responsibility of the women's national team in due course, told Nation Sport that she is happy with her new role, and hopes her team will record victory against the visitors.

"There are five players from the national under-20 team in the squad and I believe that will be good experience for them as we prepare for the Fifa World Cup preliminaries.

"We haven't had much time to train as a team but thankfully most of the players took part in the Africa Cup of Nations last year and are therefore not strangers to each other," she said.

Starlets have been in residential training in Machakos since Sunday in preparation for Thursday's friendly game which begins at 3pm.

Entry will be free.

The friendly against Lynch Burg will be Starlets' first engagement since their painful ouster from the women's continental competition last November.

Squad:

Vivian Akinyi (Soccer Queens), Naomi Kwamboka (Spedag), Pauline Atieno (Makolanders), Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Wendy Achieng (Spedag), Irene Awuor (Oserian), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Carolyne Anyango (Spedag), Esse Akida (Spedag), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Sharon Bushenei (Spedag), Corazone Aquino (Soccer Queens), Mary Wanjiku (Unattached), Doris Anyango (Spedag), Jacky Ogol (Spedag), Mwanahalima Adams (Mombasa Olympic), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Christine Nafula (Unattached), Judith Musimbi (Soccer Queens), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Nyamira Starlets), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympic), Gererder Akinyi (Mombasa Olympic), Phoebe Oketch (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Diana Wacera (Mathare United), Neddy Atieno (Unattached), Teresa Engesha (Vihiga Leeds), Rachael Mwema (Thika Queens)