Nigeria: CIBN, Liberia Partner On Capacity Building Initiatives

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signed an agreement with the Central Bank of Liberia and the Liberia Bankers Association for the establishment of a CIBN examination center and provision of technical assistance for the proposed Bankers Institute of Liberia.

This is the second time CIBN will be executing this type of Cross Border Agreement with relevant professional bodies and Central Banks within the coast of West Africa.

The first agreement was executed in 2012 with the Central Bank of The Gambia, with the move already strengthening the human capacity and competencies of Bankers in the country.

According to CIBN, the main objective of the pact is the nurturing and production of more knowledgeable, skilled and competent workforce for the Liberian banking sector.

"This auspicious occasion has the potential of elevating and improving the competency and skills of those working in the Liberian banking industry. By these agreements, everybody employed and those to be employed in the banking industry in Liberia include those of Nigerian banks operating in the country are expected to register, enroll and sit for the CIBN banking professional examinations in Monrovia, Liberia", CIBN explained in a statement.

CIBN in 2012 was appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Accreditation Agency for the implementation of the Competency Framework for the Banking Industry in Nigeria.

The essence of the Framework is to ensure universality of knowledge and skills required of those employed in the Nigerian banking industry and to ensure that they are adequately qualified for the job roles they perform.

To fulfill the above responsibilities, CIBN have entered into strategic alliances with various top rated institutions locally and internationally, to also attract young individuals and build leadership qualities.

"Presently, CIBN has entered ACIB/Degree Linkage arrangements with forty three tertiary institutions in Nigeria. In the same vein, top level bankers are being encouraged to become professionals through the Chartered Banker MBA Programme with the Bangor University and Chartered Banker Institute, Scotland.

The Programme enable graduates to earn triple awards of MBA from University of Bangor, ACIB Scotland and ACIB Nigeria. We have also recently introduced a local variant of M.Sc./MBA/ACIB in four universities in Nigeria where the graduates are awarded with M.Sc. Finance or MBA with ACIB.

"As the issue of ethics and professionalism is considered very crucial to the sustainability of the banking industry, we developed a Code of Conduct for the Nigerian Banking Industry which all employees of banks have attested to. Equally, we play the role of Financial Ombudsman as the Secretariat of the Bankers Committee Sub-committee on Ethics and Professionalism", the institute added.