14 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vet Lab's Karano Wins Stanbic Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Vet Lab Sports Club lady captain Mary Karano clinched the first division title in the Stanbic Bank Muthaiga Ladies Open played at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend.

The handicap eight Karano, a former ladies amateur champion, shot five over par 76 gross for an impressive nett 68 to beat Golf Park's Ashley Awuor by three shots as Awuor carded gross 82 for nett 71.

"My short game was superb, just missed a few putts at the front nine and at the back nine, otherwise I am happy with my game in general," said Karano.

Karen's Jacintah Wambugu was third with nett 72.

Claiming the second division was Golf Park's S. Ahmed with nett 70, ahead of M. Steinmann of Nakuru on 74.

Home player Mary Wainaina was third on 77 after beating others on countback.

At Nyeri, Nyahururu Sports Club's Simon Muturi carded 41 points to beat former club chairman Eddie Karumwa and Eliud Kihara Ritho on countback. Jennier Kariuki, on 37 points, clinched the ladies first prize ahead of Flo Gathu on 35 points.

Kitale Golf Club's Edwin Rutto won the staff prize with an impressive score of 43 points, as Gabriel Gathitu on 30 was the best guest.

The nines went to Eliud Ritho on 23 and Anthony Korir on 21.

Winning the caddie's prize was Nicholas Mugereki on 35 points. At Thika Sports Club, Ndungu Maadili combined 22 and 19 for 41 to win the Mabati Rolling Mills tournament ahead of M. Patel on 40 points.

Kenya

Why Kenyan, Tanzanian Presidential Polls Are Watched Closely?

The battle for, especially, Kenya's State House in August, has truly been joined. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.