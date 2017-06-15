Kenya: Vet Lab's Karano Wins Stanbic Title

Vet Lab Sports Club lady captain Mary Karano clinched the first division title in the Stanbic Bank Muthaiga Ladies Open played at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend.

The handicap eight Karano, a former ladies amateur champion, shot five over par 76 gross for an impressive nett 68 to beat Golf Park's Ashley Awuor by three shots as Awuor carded gross 82 for nett 71.

"My short game was superb, just missed a few putts at the front nine and at the back nine, otherwise I am happy with my game in general," said Karano.

Karen's Jacintah Wambugu was third with nett 72.

Claiming the second division was Golf Park's S. Ahmed with nett 70, ahead of M. Steinmann of Nakuru on 74.

Home player Mary Wainaina was third on 77 after beating others on countback.

At Nyeri, Nyahururu Sports Club's Simon Muturi carded 41 points to beat former club chairman Eddie Karumwa and Eliud Kihara Ritho on countback. Jennier Kariuki, on 37 points, clinched the ladies first prize ahead of Flo Gathu on 35 points.

Kitale Golf Club's Edwin Rutto won the staff prize with an impressive score of 43 points, as Gabriel Gathitu on 30 was the best guest.

The nines went to Eliud Ritho on 23 and Anthony Korir on 21.

Winning the caddie's prize was Nicholas Mugereki on 35 points. At Thika Sports Club, Ndungu Maadili combined 22 and 19 for 41 to win the Mabati Rolling Mills tournament ahead of M. Patel on 40 points.