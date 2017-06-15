Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu in parliament (file photo).

opinion

The suspension of 48 United Party for National Development was long coming. For a long time they had been pushing to see how far the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini could go in tolerating their innuendos and at times full blown outright provocative stunts. Matibini had occasionally in the past come close to meting out maximum punishment but has been retrained.

They have called everything from cadre to spineless wimp but he has taken all this in this stride. And the UPND MPs have not made it easy by defying their earlier promise to never shun a presidential address of parliament. The UPND MPs tendered in a remorseful apology and were forgiven. But they did not learn anything from their censure and were back to their senseless act when they once again shunned President Edgar Lungu's address on March 17.

It may seem that Matibini has taken their bait and in the end appears to have been acting for political appeasement.

But well intentioned as Matibini's ruling may have been it raises questions about how secure the separation the doctrine of the separation of powers is ingrained in the Zambian set up. It could appear that Matibini acted out of political pressure to be seen to be doing something. Notwithstanding that President Edgar Lungu did say in the aftermath of the boycott that the people that boycotted his address would be dealt with.

That the Speaker based his ruling on the refusal to recognize President Lungu smacks of political pressure. Boycotts are no doubt a critical ingredient of the democratic dispensation and should be accepted as such. We have seen parliamentary processes that are far more chaotic than the civility within our parliament. For some time the standing of the judiciary in Zambia has been cast in doubt with its critics arguing that it is compromised. Recently Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima went on record acknowledging that her institution had been taking a battering from some members of the public who deemed it compromised.

Now with the legislature falling in the same light, could this therefore mean that the sanctity of the doctrine of separation of powers has been violated?

With the expulsion of the 48 MPs there lies ahead a one way street for the ruling Patriotic Front to breeze through introducing new laws without any resistance. Can our country afford this kind of one party style legislature? No doubt the precedence set will one day be back to haunt this country. Did the long standing democracy foot soldier have to be the man to set that precedent?